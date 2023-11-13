Lane Kiffin's son Knox wears Oregon hoodie in latest visit to Dan Lanning's Pac-12 powerhouse 

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is known for his offensive strategies and gameplay. But another side of Kiffin that has caught the attention of CFB fans is his troll game on social media. His social media is full of hilarious content that takes friendly jabs at opponents and some other light-hearted funny content that fans enjoy.

While everyone identifies Lane Kiffin as the Rebels' head coach, many are unaware that he has a football-playing son named Knox. Knox made news recently after paying a visit to the Oregon Ducks during their weekend game versus the USC Trojans.

During the visit, Kiffin's son met up with Oregon coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. The Ducks went on to defeat USC 36-27, with Heisman contender Bo Nix racking up 412 yards and four TDs for the team.

Lane Kiffin then jokingly tweeted a post about how Dan Lanning and the Ducks have now 'captured' his son, while Lanning is seen smiling with Knox in the picture.

"Currently losing my 5 start QB to @CoachDanLanning & @CoachLup unfortunately son you didn't miss anything yesterday. Good win Ducks," Kiffin wrote.

However, it may be a while before we get to see Kiffin's son take on the gridiron at the collegiate level. Knox has yet to attend high school and will be a part of the 2028 recruiting class. Before this visit to Oregon, he also made an official visit to Texas last month.

Lane Kiffin's record with the Ole Miss Rebels

After spending three seasons with the Florida Atlantic Owls and leading them to two C-USA championships, Kiffin was hired as the 39th head coach of the Rebels starting in the 2020 season. His debut season saw Ole Miss finish with a 5-5 overall record and win the Outback Bowl, defeating the Indiana Hoosiers 26-20.

The last two campaigns saw Lane Kiffin finish with overall records of 10-3 and 8-5, respectively. This season, the Rebels have been performing decently, losing only two games out of the 10 they've played.

With an 8-2 overall record (5-2 in the SEC), they now rank second in the SEC West. Can Kiffin cap off his third season on a strong note?