Lane Kiffin takes a subtle dig at New Mississippi state HC Jeff Lebby’s contract details

The Egg Bowl rivalry between Ole Miss and Mississippi State never truly rests and it seems Lane Kiffin is keeping the flame alive this time. Even after their recent 17-7 victory over the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State swiftly secured a familiar face - former Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, as their new head coach. Lebby is known for his strategic offensive plays. His addition to the Bulldogs’ ranks adds another layer of excitement to an already heated rivalry.

Amidst all this, Lane Kiffin, who’s always ahead on social media, seized the opportunity to inject some humorous banter into the situation. Apparently, a fan (@SadOleMissSimp) tweeted an edited version of Mississippi State Head Football Coach Lebby's compensation terms.

Everything seemed fine in the contract sheet except the one line at the end which listed the compensation of Jeff Lebby for winning the EGG Bowl to be $1,500,000.

Kiffin jumped on to the post and tweeted a 'stuck-out tongue-winking' eye emoji which is used when just casually kidding around with jokes and funny conversations.

It’s good to see the social media banter keep the spirit of competition alive even beyond the football field.

Lane Kiffin boosts his bank account after Egg Bowl victory

Ole Miss's triumph against the Bulldogs on Thanksgiving Day proved to be lucrative for Lane Kiffin. The Rebels' head coach orchestrated a 17-7 win, making it his third triumph in the heated rivalry.

According to USA Today, Kiffin not only clinched the Egg Bowl but also guided Ole Miss to its second 10-win regular season in program history.

Under the terms of his contract, Kiffin is entitled to $150,000 for each SEC win beyond the fifth conference victory. He posted a 6-2 record in conference play.

Apart from winning against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Kiffin's coaching led the Rebels to victories over opponents like Arkansas, LSU, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and Auburn.

In addition to his regular-season successes, Kiffin will reap a $500,000 bonus for steering the Ole Miss Rebels to victory on Thanksgiving, against the Bulldogs. This financial windfall for Kiffin caps off a splendid season with both on-field and off-field achievements.