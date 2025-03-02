"Lane Kiffin - You're cooked": CFB fans drop hilarious reactions as NCAA prepares to make eye-catching decision

There might be a big rule change being applied to college football next season, one that might affect Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. Faking injuries has been a hot topic for the game for some time, so the NCAA football rules committee has finally gotten around to addressing the problem.

Teams who are caught doing so next season could face repercussions, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg wrote on Friday.

The committee "has proposed a timeout to be charged whenever medical personnel enter the field to evaluate players after the ball has been spotted for the ensuing play," Rittenberg reported.

"Teams without timeouts would be assessed a five-yard delay of game penalty for each instance."

ESPN College Football's X account posted Rittenberg's story on the subject on Friday. Most commenters singled out Lane Kiffin.

"@Lane_Kiffin - You're cooked," one fan wrote.

"Lane Kiffin seething right now," another said.

"About time @Lane_Kiffin," one commented.

"@OleMissFB in shambles," one replied.

"Uh oh. Brett (Bielema) & Illinois will be catching yellow cloth for their game plans now," one joked.

Why was Lane Kiffin accused of faking injuries?

Shane Beamer and South Carolina lost to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss 27-3 last season. Although the score indicated that it wasn't a very close contest, Beamer still had a gripe afterward.

"First of all, I hope all those guys are OK, for sure," Beamer said after that game. "We had some guys that had some injuries, as well. ... It's fascinating to me how many injuries occur for them after the opposing offense makes a first down or has a big play.

"And you go back and watch the Wake Forest game, it happens a lot to the same guy. You watch the Kentucky game. It happens a lot."

Months later, Beamer still hadn't forgotten about that game against the Rebels. He reiterated his concern for the suspicious activity from Lane Kiffin's team on the field that day.

"It absolutely does (impact the game)," Beamer told On3's Pete Nakos last month. "A team that we played this season — it's a amazing how many times they had an injury on defense after the opposing offense made a first down on an explosive play and had some momentum.

"There's certainly something to that, and you have to be able to overcome it as a team."

Kiffin never publicly addressed Beamer's comments, but his school put out a statement shortly after that game. That might have been a part of the reason why the topic has been a part of the committee's discussions this offseason.

