Latest report suggests Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter won't fall in New England's lap

As the NFL draft approaches, it seems unlikely that Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter will be available when the New England Patriots pick at No. 4. According to NBC Sports Boston's Albert Breer, the Cleveland Browns or the New York Giants will pick either player:

Ad

"The Browns and Giants have at least given off some signals over the last week or two that they could take position players: Hunter (or) Carter," Breer said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Miami's Cam Ward remains the favorite to become the first pick of the NFL draft, Penn State's Carter and Colorado's Hunter are the second and third favorites, respectively, according to the bookies.

This is the order that has cemented itself over the last two months, as Colorado's quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the original favorite to become the first pick following the end of the 2024 college football season, started to drop consistently in the odds.

Ad

Jacksonville Jaguars won't box in Travis Hunter in a single position

Speaking with ActionSportsJax's Brent Martineau in Palm Beach on Monday, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen said that if he has the opportunity to coach Travis Hunter, he wouldn't box in the Heisman Trophy winner in one position:

"I think you have to be fluid as an organization with the signing of a Travis Hunter, right? Because of his versatility, what he can do, the amount of snaps he plays. He's going to play both sides of the ball, and that has to be an organizational buy-in from the coaches, the strength staff, the athletic training, sports performance,"

Ad

Hunter famously played almost all snaps of the Colorado Buffaloes' 2024 season, being their top wide receiver on offense and one of their best defensive backs on defense.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the fifth pick of the draft, and it's unlikely that Travis Hunter will drop that far. However, if he did, this makes it clear that the Jaguars would go after him. With Hunter, Jacksonville could kill two birds with one stone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.