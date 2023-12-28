Lawrance Toafili injury update: Latest on Florida State RB ahead of Orange Bowl game against Georgia 

Florida State will be without Lawrance Toafili against Georgia in the Orange Bowl. The running back recently underwent a season-ending surgery. This is another big hit for fourth-ranked FSU in its bid to defeat the sixth-ranked Bulldogs.

The Seminoles (13-0) have had a significant number of departures in their running back room since the conclusion of the regular season. Trey Benson has declared for the 2024 NFL draft while Rodney Hill and CJ Campbell have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

With Lawrance Toafili's absence from the Orange Bowl, Florida State will be without its four leading running backs. This places the Seminoles at a disadvantage against the Bulldogs following their controversial exclusion from the College Football Playoff.

Lawrance Toafili’s impact this season on Florida State

Toafili emerged as the team's leading remaining rusher in 2023, accumulating 69 carries for 463 yards and four touchdowns. Additionally, he showcased his versatility by contributing as a receiver, catching 21 passes for 186 yards and scoring another touchdown.

The redshirt junior's standout performance in the ACC championship game, rushing 10 times for a career-high 118 yards and the game's lone touchdown, earned him the MVP award for the title game. This showcased how much he's improved this season.

His services will be missed for the Seminoles who won't field their best team in the Orange Bowl. Toafili is just one of the team's many top players who won't play against Georgia (12-1) in Atlanta on Saturday.

Lawrance Toafili to return to college football in 2024

Following a strong close with Florida State in 2023, there've been rumors of Lawerance Toafili declaring for the 2024 NFL draft. However, Florida State NIL Collective, The Battle's End, disclosed on Thursday that the running back will return to college football in 2024.

He has been an integral part of Florida State's running back rotation throughout his tenure. Over 43 games, with 15 starts, he has accumulated 231 rushes for 1,439 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In addition to his rushing contributions, Lawrance Toafili has showcased his receiving ability, catching 67 passes for 690 yards and four more touchdowns. One more season in college football should give him a better standing ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

