"Lazy footwork": CFB fans unhappy with Quinn Ewers' throws at 2025 NFL Combine

Quinn Ewers had an inconsistent final collegiate campaign with the Texas Longhorns last season. The quarterback joined Steve Sarkisian's team back in 2022 after one season with Ohio State. Since arriving at the program, Ewers served as the starting QB of the team.

Ad

Quinn Ewers was one of the quarterback prospects invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. In a video shared on X, he is seen performing passing drills at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. Ewers only focused on the on-field throwing sessions and did not participate in the 40-yard dash.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite having a decent combine drill, fans took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with Quinn Ewers' performance.

"Lazy footwork. Relying completely on arm talent," one fan said.

"His throws still seems too airy and lofted," another fan commented.

"As long as there's no defense there he looks great," this fan joked.

"He has no arm talent," one fan claimed.

Ad

"Throwing. Check. Athleticism. Nope," another fan stated.

"No pass rush he's awesome. I love him because he's a longhorn but he's got zero pocket awareness," this fan commented.

Ewers had an excellent session with his accuracy on short and medium throws. The quarterback struggled a bit during the long passes, but overall, he has made a positive impact on his draft stock. Head coach Steve Sarkisian, who was a part of the NFL Network's coverage team, heaped praise on his quarterback.

Ad

"(Quinn) can throw darts. I'm looking forward to seeing him hit every target today. I thought his deep ball dramatically improved over three years," Sarkisian said.

Last season, Quinn Ewers helped the Texas Longhorns to an 11-3 campaign and a spot in the 12-team playoffs during their SEC debut. Despite missing out on a few games due to an injury, he recorded 3,472 yards and 31 TDs passing.

Ad

However, their quest for a natty came to an end after losing to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl semifinal showdown. Ewers was honored as a Second-Team All-SEC for his contributions on the field.

Quinn Ewers opened up about competing with Arch Manning during his stint with Texas

Ewers had another year of eligibility left. However, he decided to forego his final year and declare for the 2025 NFL draft. One of the main reasons behind this is probably the competitiveness in the Texas QB room. Apart from him, they also have Arch Manning, who served as the backup for the past two years.

Ad

Last season, Arch Manning quickly became a fan favorite when he took over the injured Quinn Ewers as the team's QB1. During media availability at the Combine on Friday, Quinn Ewers opened up about his competition with Manning.

"I mean, it says in the Bible that iron sharpens iron," Ewers said. "So it was good for me and him to kind of work together and I mean we're both competing for the same job but us being pals off the field was good for us as well."

Ad

"And like you said I wouldn't trade any of that because it's the reality of the position. There's always gonna be a big name in the room or around the room. So, I'm glad that he was a part of our team and I'm glad that I got to hear about it as well."

Ad

Expand Tweet

With Ewers' departure, Arch Manning is slated to be the starting quarterback of the Longhorns for their upcoming campaign. After he gave a glimpse of his talents last season, fans will be hoping that he is the one who can lead the Longhorns to their first national championship since 2005.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.