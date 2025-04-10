Legendary Giants QB delivers verdict on NY “taking a swing” at Shedeur Sanders in 2025 NFL Draft

Former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms doesn't think his old team will draft Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Giants have the third overall pick and have been linked to Sanders at times. However, as draft day gets closer, it seems unlikely New York will take a swing on the quarterback. Instead, oddsmakers have the Giants likely to draft Abdul Carter, a star pass rusher out of Penn State.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Simms was on the Bleav in Giants and he doesn't expect them to take a swing at Sanders.

"I’d be surprised, taking a swing at him, boy we are getting a lot of different kind of quarterbacks in one room. I mean physically and how they play the game," Simms said.

Simms believes the Giants don't need to add another quarterback, given they signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency. Instead, the former quarterback believes the Giants should use the third overall pick on someone who can make an impact and help the team win.

Simms played for the Giants from 1979 until 1993 and helped the team win two Super Bowls.

Giants WR defends Shedeur Sanders ahead of Draft

Shedeur Sanders is one of the more polarizing figures heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sanders has been criticized for his attitude as well as his playing ability. Some people thought he had a poor Pro Day performance, but New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton has defended Sanders.

"I promise he can pat the ball and be just fine if DB’s was so good at breaking on ball pats they’d all have 8+ picks a year," Slayton wrote on X. "Same guys that fall for a 2 man dagger concept and give up the dig on 3rd&long every season all season long talkin bout a ball pat what a joke."

It's an interesting comment from Slayton praising Sanders, who isn't even on his team or his quarterback. But perhaps he will eventually catch passes from Sanders in the NFL.

Shedeur Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with the Buffaloes last season.

