“Lights are too bright outside the Pac-12”: Michael Penix Jr’s overthrow for Rome Odunze Jr has CFP fans trolling the duo 

Michael Penix Jr. has had a fabulous season with the No. 2 Washington Huskies thus far, leading his team to the CFP national championship. The quarterback racked up 4,648 yards and 35 touchdowns on 336 passes heading into the crunch championship clash against the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines on Monday.

However, Penix and his Washington teammate Rome Odunze failed to combine on a crucial play in the second quarter of the CFP final at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday. In what appeared to be a miscommunication between the two Huskies stars, Penix overthrew to wideout Odunze, who hit the turf in his attempt to haul in the pass.

Fans on social media were quick to troll the Washington duo for their inability to make a critical play in the big game.

On X (formerly Twitter), one wrote:

"Lights are too bright outside the Pac-12."

Another claimed that Penix didn't overthrow and that Odunze was to be blamed:

"I disagree this is an overthrow. That’s more on the reciever in my opinion ball was deffo catchable his footwork is what let him down."

A third added:

"Miscommunication........"

Here are a few more reactions to the miscommunication between Penix and Odunze during a play in the second quarter:

Washington currently trails Michigan 17-10 at halftime. The Huskies will need both Penix and Odunze to step up in the second half if they are to make a comeback and win the national championship.

How to watch the 2024 CFP national championship? TV schedule and live stream details

The 2024 Michigan vs. Washington CFP national championship is currently being broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the game on Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Paramount, ESPN+, and Directv Stream.

The Michigan-Washington contest began at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 8 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Game : Michigan Wolverines vs. Washington Huskies

: Michigan Wolverines vs. Washington Huskies Stadium : NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas Date : Monday, Jan. 8

: Monday, Jan. 8 Start Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming: Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Paramount, ESPN+, and Directv Stream