"Like to be around younger coaches": USC QB Caleb Williams lock eyes on Tua Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins after his recent 2024 NFL draft declaration

USC quarterback Caleb Williams has expressed his interest in joining the Miami Dolphins, the NFL team where Tua Tagovailoa plays.

Williams officially declared for the 2024 NFL draft on Monday afternoon. In 37 games, he threw for over 10,000 yards and scored a total of 120 touchdowns.

The former Heisman-winning QB is projected to be one of the top picks in the draft, which will take place in April.

In an old interview with People, Williams revealed that he prefers to play for younger coaches and that he has his eyes on the Dolphins.

"I like to be around younger coaches. I'd probably go to the Dolphins," said Williams. "I also would be able to play with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki. The defense isn't bad. That's probably my number one spot. ... I also like the colors. The colors are pretty cool and the weather's good."

Williams also mentioned some other teams that he would consider playing for, such as the San Francisco 49ers, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Atlanta Falcons.

"I'd play anywhere," Williams said.

Kliff Kingsbury is expected to bring USC's Caleb Williams to the Bears

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who is currently working as a senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach at USC, is on the radar of the Chicago Bears for their offensive coordinator vacancy, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The Bears are hoping that Kingsbury could bring star quarterback Caleb Williams to the team.

On the flip side, ESPN's Pete Thamel wrote that the debate among scouts is not whether Williams is the No. 1 pick, but whether he is a once-a-decade or a generational prospect.

However, Williams also had some inconsistent games against tough opponents, such as Notre Dame, Utah, and Oregon, where he combined for four touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Bears, who hold the No. 1 pick in the draft, face a dilemma

Should the Chicago Bears draft Williams and move on from Justin Fields, their first-round pick in 2021? Or should they stick with Fields and hire an offensive coordinator who can develop him? The Bears are in a dilemma before they head to the 2024 NFL Draft.

In 2023, Caleb Williams passed for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns, with only five interceptions. He also had a QBR of 82.4, ranking 11th in the nation. Williams might be an ideal fit for the Bears.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25 to April 27 in Detroit, Michigan. Fans can watch it live on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network, or stream it on NFL+ and ESPN+.

