Lincoln Riley lays down USC's major need from potential leader Ja'Kobi Lane

Coach Lincoln Riley is preparing the USC Trojans for the 2025 season during spring practice. The Trojans lost 23 players to the transfer portal during the winter window. The wide receiver room was hurt significantly as several key players left, including five-star Duce Robinson, who went to Florida State.

Ad

Riley wants other players to fill their roles on and off the field. One of those players is Ja'Kobi Lane.

On Thursday, Riley appeared for a media availability after spring practice. He spoke about how Lane has been taking his new leadership responsibilities seriously and is on the path to improving as a player.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You know I think some of the older receivers are gone now and he's getting to the point where he not only needs to mature individually but this team needs him to in terms of the leader and presence that he is," Leonard said. "He has an infectious energy that it effects our football team. So, I think he's got some big goals for this team. He wants to be a leader and to be someone this team can count on every day.

Ad

Trending

"He knows the path to that is more consistency in all areas. He's doing a lot of things better than he ever has. He's got great intent for it. He continues to grow and progress and we're just going to need him to stay on that track. The more steady he can be, the explosive plays will come because he's that talented of a player. He's taking his craft more seriously."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ja'Kobi Lane had a strong finish to the season for Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans

Ja'Kobi Lane completed his sophomore season last year, but this was his first year of considerable playing time. He recorded 43 receptions for 525 yards and 12 touchdowns.

However, he really came alive in his final game of the season. In the Las Vegas Bowl, Lane played a key role in Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans defeating the Texas A&M Aggies 35-31. Lane had seven receptions in the game for 127 yards and three touchdowns.

His season ended strong, with six of his 12 touchdowns coming in his final two games. If he can maintain this form heading into next season, he might have a breakout year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.