"Lolololololololol" - Louis Riddick clowns Paul Finebaum for anointing Arch Manning as best QB since Tim Tebow

Louis Riddick heavily disagrees with Paul Finebaum claiming Arch Manning is the best college QB since Tim Tebow.
Manning is entering his first year as the starter for the Texas Longhorns and is the Heisman favorite. He has sky-high expectations to perform, and Finebaum expects Manning to have a dominant season in 2025.
“The expectations are through the absolute roof… Arch Manning is the best college football quarterback we have seen since Tim Tebow entered the scene in 2006,” Finebaum said.
After Finebaum's comment, Riddick took to X to disagree with the analyst as he laughed at it.
"Love you Paul but…. Lolololololololol…….," Riddick wrote.
It is a bold comment from Finebaum, as since Tebow, there have been several star quarterbacks like Cam Newton, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Johnny Manziel, among others.
But, the college football analyst expects Manning to have a better college career than all of them, which likely will require him to lead Texas to the national title and a Heisman trophy.
Manning did appear in 10 games last season, including two playoff games, but he only attempted passes in six games and started two. He finished the year going 61-for-90 for 939 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions, while rushing for 108 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Paul Finebaum expects Arch Manning to win the Heisman
Not only did Paul Finebaum say Arch Manning is the best college quarterback since Cam Newton, but he expects the Longhorns QB to win the Heisman.
Ahead of the college season, Finebaum says he expects Manning to be sitting in New York, winning the Heisman, and could even help Texas win an SEC championship and national championship.
"The absolute roof," Finebaum said, via Yahoo. "I think there's a reasonably good chance that Arch Manning will be sitting on the front row in New York at the Heisman ceremony. That's assuming his team does what it is supposed to do and competes not only for the SEC but for the national championship."
Meanwhile, Finebaum thinks that if Manning started the game against Ohio State in the playoffs last year, Texas likely would have beaten the Buckeyes.
"Had Arch Manning been in the second half of that game vs. Ohio State like Nick Saban did years ago with Tua Tagovailoa, I think there's a reasonably good chance that Texas would have beaten Ohio State and won the national championship," he continued.
Manning and Texas will open their season on Aug. 30 against Ohio State.
