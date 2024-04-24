“Looks as old as brady” “Lets go” - CFB fans have hilarious reactions to Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr.’s SI cover

Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., and Jayden Daniels are just a few names in this year's quarterback heavy draft class. The trio has had incredible college football careers in their respective programs and are now all set for the 2024 NFL Draft. Just ahead of it, the three QBs featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated magazine, eliciting humorous reactions from fans.

SI took to Instagram to share digital covers featuring the three talented signal callers. Calling each of them a trailblazer, the cover noted that they were showing the existence of more than one way to the NFL. Here are the covers that Sports Illustrated shared with the fans on social media.

“Loaded 2024 QB Draft class is more than just Caleb Williams,” the caption for the Instagram post read.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr. got an individual cover to commemorate the event. The college football world was quick to react to the post and had some hilarious reactions to them. While some compared Nix’s age with that of Tom Brady, others gave their preference among the three stars. Here are a few fan reactions:

College Football fans compared Bo Nix with Tom Brady in terms of looking aged.

Some more reactions.

Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy for the 2023 season while leading the LSU Tigers. Bo Nix took the Oregon Ducks to the Pac-12 championship game while Michael Penix Jr. not only won the Pac-12 title but led the Washington Huskies to the national championship game. Each of them has a high chance to be a top 5 pick in Detroit on Thursday night.

Michael Penix Jr. addressed injury concerns ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

There are several concerns regarding each of the draft prospects in the running and the franchises are keeping a close tab on everything before making a decision. One of the concerns regarding Michael Penix Jr. is the list of injuries affecting him throughout his college career. The former Washington QB addressed those concerns in a letter to NFL GMs through ‘The Players Tribune’.

“Truth is, I’d be more worried if I had never been injured. We don’t all come back the same. I can’t speak for those that have never gone through anything,” he argued.

Michael added that he knows how deep his foundations are and the types of challenges that he can withstand due to all the injuries he faced throughout his career. According to him, there is more to his story. It remains to be seen if the letter can help lift his draft stock further.