"Lord have mercy on rest of the league": Colorado HC Deion Sanders left flabbergasted after RB Derrick Henry's $12 million move to Ravens

Derrick Henry, one of the NFL's strongest running backs over the last few years, has agreed to sign with the Baltimore Ravens in a move worth $12 million.

Henry's contract with the Tennessee Titans had run out, and in what has been a wild opening to free agency, he will be bringing his trade to Baltimore for the 2024 season.

This move has impressed many people, including Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, who tweeted:

“@KingHenry_2 with the @Ravens & @Lj_era8 Lord have mercy on the rest of the league because it's a rap!!! The @NBA would've Blocked this move. WOW! This is epic but I hate the way we've allowed the RB position to be devalued. #CoachPrime “

Derrick Henry joins a Ravens team that made the AFC championship game last season and has a strong offense led by quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson is known for being a good passer and a rusher. Last season, he threw for 3,687 yards and 24 touchdowns, with an additional team-high 821 yards from rushing the ball. The 821 yards were more than the Ravens’ top running back, Gus Edwards, made.

The addition of Henry will improve the running game, with some, including Sanders, saying that Henry and Jackson will dominate the NFL.

Henry ran for 1,167 yards in 2023, which was the second-highest in the league. This, paired with the strong athletic ability that Jackson and the rest of the Ravens offense have, will make them one of the most feared teams in 2024.

But there was something that Sanders also mentioned in his tweet that has been mentioned by many other analysts.

Deion Sanders thinks running back position is being devalued

While Deion Sanders likes Derrick Henry's move to the Ravens, he is not happy about the current undervaluing of the running back position.

This debate was reignited last offseason, when then-New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was not given a new contract and was franchise-tagged, which kept him with the team for one year.

During the first days of free agency, many top running backs, including Barkley and Tony Pollard as well as Derrick Henry, have signed with new teams.

It appears that paying big dollars for talented running backs may not be a priority for many NFL teams, as they struggle to be awarded extended contracts, as teams prefer to reward and retain players at other positions.

This can explain why so many RBs have found new teams recently, contributing to the devaluing of the position, something that Deion Sanders (who doesn't have contracts to worry about but the transfer portal) is concerned about.

