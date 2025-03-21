Louis Riddick gets 100% real on Shedeur Sanders’ potential NFL destination as he breaks down 2025 QBs

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders is viewed by most draft experts as one of the two best QBs in this year's draft. Alongside Miami QB Cam Ward, Sanders is expected to be one of two QBs selected in the first five picks. However, most draft experts seem to agree that Sanders is the second-best of those QBs.

Sanders' draft stock has fluctuated significantly over this past month. Notably, it dropped after reports indicated that he came off as brash and arrogant to teams at NFL Combine interviews.

On Friday, NFL analyst Louis Riddick appeared on 'Gojo and Golic' to discuss Sanders. He talked about how he thinks he gets unfairly criticized because of who his father is.

"Shedeur is not as, I believe from a throwing perspective, as talented as Cam, but regardless is a starting caliber, franchise caliber QB who just gives it to you in a different package. He irritates some people, doesn't sit well with some people, there own personal bias comes into play because of what his last name is, because of who his father is."

"It trickles down to Shedeur. He gets scrutinized with a much larger set of lights than if his name would've been Smith. he wouldn't be talked about the same way. That kid has a tremendous amount of maturity, tremendous amount of mental horsepower, extremely accurate. He's been coached by pro coaches. He's tough as hell. He will be a top 10, top 15 pick."

Louis Riddick then discussed the problems Shedeur Sanders faced with his subpar offensive line at Colorado.

"He had no shot with that offensive line, no shot with no running game whatsoever. Was he perfect with how he handled adversity at all times? No, what kid is at that point in their career? As far as him being capable of leading an NFL franchise, he can do it all."

Shedeur Sanders appears poised to be a top-five pick

While Shedeur Sanders has received criticism from many fans and media members, he still appears poised to be a top-five pick. While his draft stock appeared to fall after the NFL Combine, it has shot back up after NFL free agency.

Following free agency, 'The Athletic' and Mel Kiper each released their newest mock drafts. Both of them had Shedeur Sanders going third to the New York Giants. However, they both had Cam Ward going first to the Tennessee Titans. So, it appears to be a consensus that Ward will go before Sanders even though both will likely be top-five picks.

