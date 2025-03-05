“Love his attitude”: CFB fans react to Shedeur Sanders’ honest thoughts about not being his best product

Shedeur Sanders expressed his admiration for Tom Brady at the NFL Scouting Combine. The former Colorado quarterback idolizes the seven-time Super Bowl winner and made it known in his appearance on “PFT Live” that Brady shows him that he's not yet there.

“‘I see what you're doing, add this, this and this to the game,’” Shedeur said Brady would tell him whenever he reached out. “That's why I know I'm not at my best product yet.”

“I'm nowhere near where I need to be, where I want to be and where I desire to be. There's certain things, going into the offseason, that you had to work on, you had to grow at, you had to be able to indulge in one step at a time.”

The statement made by Shedeur Sanders at the Combine in Indianapolis has led to a lot of reactions from college football fans. While the quarterback has been called arrogant over the years, many fans are using this to prove it otherwise.

Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

"I love his attitude, All he has to do is work hard," another fan commented.

Other reactions from fans:

"I don’t know what’s worse. The fact that he was written off so easily or that it’s a job in itself to deal with the nonsense of writing him off," a fan wrote.

"Shh. I’m hoping he slips to 6. His self awareness is excellent. He will fit in nicely in Vegas,"another fan wrote

"The kid can play. He plays from the pocket. I’ve said this for a long time. He is a cerebral QB. He’s got all the tools. Honestly he was the best football player on his team. Notice I said football player," a fan commented.

Deion Sanders respond to the “arrogant” tag on Shedeur Sanders

Deion Sanders had a special way of responding to the arrogant tag on his son following the conclusion of the NFL Combine. The Colorado coach shared a video of Mark Schlereth defending Shedeur on Fox Sports on X and captioned it with the word “repost.”

"Show me a quarterback who's not arrogant," NFL analyst Schlereth said on FS1. "You ever sit with a guy who's going to be a star quarterback? Most of them are arrogant. Most of them have a lot of belief in what they do.

"He's incredibly accurate," Schlereth continued. "He really understands not only offensive football, but he understands what you're doing as a defense. So he'll pick you apart that way. He processes quickly. Like, all those things to me are big-time attributes."

Coach Prime made his feelings clear about the noise around Shedeur Sanders with the video. He previously disclosed that he’s told his son not to worry about everything being said about him at the moment. He should only try to enjoy every moment of the draft process.

