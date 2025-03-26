LSU drops cold teaser for Brian Kelly's men prepping to showcase their skills at 2025 Tigers pro day

Brian Kelly has been the head coach of the LSU Tigers since 2022. After a 9-4 campaign and a Texas Bowl victory over the Baylor Bears this season, the team is parting ways with 11 players in this year's NFL draft.

The Tigers will host their pro day on Mar. 26, and the program shared a hype video on Instagram on Tuesday surrounding the talents preparing for the NFL. It showed players taking part in several drills like the 40-yard dash, weight training and route running, among others.

You can check out the video below:

"The elite of the elite. LSU Pro Day always delivers," the caption read.

Brian Kelly had eight prospects invited to the NFL scouting combine. Despite an average 2024 campaign, the Tigers possess a few talented players declaring for this year's draft.

Some of them didn't participate in the combine workouts. Thus, the pro day will be an opportunity for them to improve their draft stocks.

Offensive tackle Will Campbell is a talent to watch out for in this year's draft. He's been a part of the Tigers since 2022. Last season, Campbell was honored as a Consensus All-American and also won the Jacobs Blocking trophy, which is given to the nation's best blocker of the season.

He also participated in the NFL combine in Indianapolis, running the 40-yard dash in 4.98 seconds and earned a prospect grade of 6.44. The OT is projected to be a top-15 pick in April.

Apart from Campbell, a few other prospects are looking to make some noise during LSU's pro day. This includes TE Mason Taylor, WR Kyren Lacy, OT Emery Jones Jr. and DL Bradyn Swinson, to name a few.

Brian Kelly provides update on LSU's spring practice ahead of transfer portal window

The spring transfer portal window is set to open next month ahead of the draft. Brian Kelly made a few changes to his team's spring practice instead of canceling it like several other coaches.

On Saturday, during a press conference, the LSU coach said he rescheduled two practice sessions for the Tigers:

"We've decided to move two practices. The 28th, next Friday, and then when we get back from spring break on April 7th. We're going to move both of these practices to the following week, after our spring scrimmage.

"So, we'll continue to practice next Tuesday and Thursday after that spring scrimmage that we have. So elongating, taking more time with the team, taking all of your, I guess you could say, maximum allotted time of 34 days to get those practices in." (TS-18:00)

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers didn't have a traditional spring game this year. Instead, they will be resorting to a drill-like practice session open to the public on Apr. 12.

