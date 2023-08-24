LSU's No. 5 ranking, Maason Smith, faced a setback in a decision put forward by the NCAA. The third-year lineman received a one-game suspension alleging his acceptance of improper benefits. The decision has sidelined Smith for the season opener against Florida State on September 3 in Orlando.

The nature of the alleged improper benefits received remains unclear to date. Smith's return is set for Week 2 against Grambling State at the Tiger Stadium, Louisiana. Amidst the news posted by On3, fan reactions flooded in, overwhelmingly supporting Maason and criticizing the NCAA's actions as laughable.

A Smith fan outrightly suggested, "The NCAA is a joke…let the kid play," criticizing the suspension and asking them to leave the star 'kid' alone.

Smith's NCAA suspension's impact on LSU

Smith was set for a Week 1 return despite minor fall camp injuries. Smith also earned a Preseason All-SEC first-team selection. But now he has to wait a week longer to make his return.

The impact on LSU's game can be significant since Maason Smith was ranked seventh nationally as a defensive lineman. He was the top prospect from Louisiana's Terrebonne High School. Smith boasts 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, and great versatility, posing a unique issue for opposing offenses.

He is known for his athleticism, clocking 19.2 MPH this offseason. As LSU begins its second season under Coach Brian Kelly, Smith's absence presents a challenge for the team. Despite the setback, LSU aims to build upon Kelly's debut success.