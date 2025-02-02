Luke Montgomery shares emotional message after Ohio State coach leaves for NFL

The Ohio State Buckeyes are losing a key part of their national championship winning coaching staff to the NFL. It has been reported by On3 that Buckeyes offensive line coach Justin Fyre is set to leave Columbus and will join the Arizona Cardinals.

One player who has given his thanks to Fyre before he moves on to the NFL is Luke Montgomery. Montgomery is a member of Ohio State's offensive line and posted his message on X on Sunday.

"If only you guys knew how much he did for us and how much he cared. Family for life! Love you Coach super happy for you and your family!" Montgomery tweeted.

Fyre had been with the Ohio State Buckeyes for the last three seasons, in a spell that ended with a national championship win. Before his time in Columbus, Fyre coached at different programs such as Boston College, Temple and UCLA, where he worked under Chip Kelly.

While he is experienced, Fyre received criticism for his recruitment finds during his time with the Buckeyes. In the last 11 offensive lineman Ohio State recuited, only two were seen as top 100 stars by 247Sports.

Top skilled players are something that Ohio State should be bringing in, so the absence of these players may have been a cause for concern. However, Fyre was able to lead and work with a Buckeyes offensive line that at times was ridden with numerous injuries and turned them into one of the best in the country.

They were able to provide suitable protection for Will Howard to allow him to make the plays and give Ohio State a national championship.

What do potential recruits think about the coach's departure?

A leaving coach affects recruitment and the departure of Justin Fyre is no exception. Two potential Ohio State recruits have given their opinion of Fyre's departure.

Jackson Cantwell, the No. 1 offensive linesman and No. 3 overall prospect in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports, shared his thoughts on Fyre's NFL move.

"He (Justin Fyre) did say he would take a good pro job if it came available, and he’s definitely deserving of it," Cantwell said on Saturday, vua Rivals. "I’m excited to see who they end up hiring."

Four-star prospect Maxwell Riley echoed Cantwell's comments.

"I’m happy for him and his family," Riley said. "Definitely going to hear out whoever they hire."

Cantwell and Jackson are looking to the future to see who the Buckeyes pick as Fyre's replacement as they could potentially work closely with the team's next offensive line coach.

