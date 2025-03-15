“Major disagreement”: CFB fans react as analyst predicts Shedeur Sanders’ fate as an NFL franchise QB

Shedeur Sanders continues to remain at the center of attention as the 2025 NFL draft approaches. The former Colorado star was projected as a top-3 pick in the early part of the draft process. However, his draft stock has witnessed a significant fall in the last couple of weeks.

Louis Riddick offered his view on the quarterback in his appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Friday. When questioned about his opinion on Sanders amid falling draft stock, the ESPN analyst had some good words.

“I view him as a franchise player,” Riddick said. “I view him as a franchise quarterback. It would be great again to follow the blueprint of drafting him, have the quarterback room set up to where he can kind of get his bearings, get settled in Year 1, and then take off Year 2.”

Riddick’s view on Shedeur Sanders has led to a lot of reactions among college football fans. While the analyst brings out his opinion with a vivid look at his career at Colorado, many fans do not agree with his take on the quarterback. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other reactions from fans:

"I would not draft Sanders in the first round," a fan wrote.

"Wouldn’t take the QB from Colorado if he was free because he’s not as good as him and his Daddy think he is. Definitely a bust!!!" another fan wrote.

"Anyone who has really watched college football would say absolutely not," a fan commented.

"He is wrong on sanders. Same song about Kirk Cousins. They always blamed the O line for HIS defects," another fan commented

Louis Riddick believes people are trying talk down Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders has been subjected to criticism in the last couple of weeks. This has played a role in the fall of his draft stock. Appearing on the “Dan Patrick Show” on Tuesday, Riddick said:

“People have been at this game ... trying to talk certain prospects down for years. Deion is a lightning rod. That’s where it starts — it doesn’t even start with Shedeur, this starts with his father and then it just trickles down to him. It’s been that way since I played with Deion back in 1992.

"People don’t like flashy guys like that who can back it up. They just don’t. With Deion, he’s always been a polarizing player to the people who don’t know him. With Shedeur, he has some of his father in him, there’s no question. How could he not? He’s the man’s son.”

Shedeur Sanders is anticipated to face the same level of scrutiny Deion faced during his time in the NFL. The quarterback is fast developing his father's antics, subjecting him to further attention within the football world. After a successful stint in college football, the goal is to replicate that on the professional stage.

