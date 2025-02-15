“Man is worth $10,000,000 to them”: CFB Insider delivers clear verdict on Coach Prime as his future at Colorado still remains uncertain

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, has been in Colorado for two seasons and has done a great job of turning the program around. When he first arrived, the program was one of the poorest in Division I football, and now it is a premier destination for recruits.

On Friday, CFB analyst RJ Young released an episode of The Number One College Football Show. During the episode, he spoke about everything that Coach Prime brings to Colorado and how he believed Sanders is worth over $10 million to the program.

"I look at what Prime has done and I look at what he has meant to the university and its enrollment numbers which are up 50%," Young said. "To its fan numbers, which are enormous. To the number of people that are buying Colorado merchandise and to the spillover into the rest of the university."

He also spoke about why he believed Coach Prime would continue with the program.

"I think the man is worth $10,000,000 to them and maybe that's what the argument is about," the analyst said. "Prime's gonna get his money but another thing I think is important here is they're doing all the things that would lead you to believe that Prime is going to be their future. So, Robert Livingston gets an extension and a raise after what he did as the defensive coordinator."

RJ Young discusses the QB situation in Colorado, with Coach Prime likely to return

Apart from speaking about Deion Sanders, CFB insider RJ Young gave his thoughts about the QB situation in Colorado. The team will not have Shedeur Sanders next season, and there could be competition for the starting job between Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis.

"You also are bringing in Kaidon Salter who I think is going to be the starter," Young said. "Julian Lewis is going to be behind him in case Kaidon Slater fumbles the start. ... I don't think giving "Juju" a year matters all that much because (there are) some guys that can come in and play."

He explained his thoughts about Julian Lewis by citing Arch Manning's example:

"But there are the Arch Mannings of the world who are willing to come in and sit behind someone for a year, maybe two and then see what you got. In the case of Kaidon Salter, you got one year of eligibility. You didn't bring that guy in to not play."

