Maraad Watson transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots for Syracuse standout ft. Georgia 

Maraad Watson, a defensive lineman who most recently played for the Syracuse Orange, has entered the transfer portal.
In his freshman year, Watson was one of the best players on the Orange defense. He recorded 30 tackles in what was a standout year for the player.
But now, Watson wants to move on from the Syracuse program. Here are three potential locations for the player.
Top 3 landing spots for Maraad Watson
1. Georgia Bulldogs
It is clear that after the 2024 season that Maraad Watson had, he is likely to move "up" in the college football world. This would likely be to either a school in the Big Ten Conference or the SEC.
The Georgia Bulldogs could very much be a suitable landing spot for the player as they enter the 2025 season with an uncertain offensive lineup. Gunnar Stockton, the team's starting quarterback, has only made one start and may face challenges this year.
His struggles may force the Bulldogs' defense to become stronger, and this would mean bringing in new talent. This is where Watson comes in. He has been able to prove himself as a strong member of Syracuse's defense, and this strength could easily translate to Georgia, giving them another weapon in a position that may be vital for their success this year.
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes could be a good fit for Maraad Watson, with reports from On3.com indicating that Ryan Day's side is keen on obtaining the services of the former Syracuse player.
Watson will be an important part of the Buckeyes team. During the off-season, Ohio State lost numerous key defensive players. They lost Ty Hamilton and Tyleik Williams to the NFL, with Hero Kanu transferring to the Texas Longhorns.
This leaves a hole in the defensive rotation, something that Watson can fill.
3. Oklahoma Sooners
The Oklahoma Sooners are not heavily linked with Maraad Watson (according to the On3.com report), but there is a good reason why the player would join the program in Norman.
The Sooners struggled last season on both sides of the ball and should be trying to gain the services of any top player available.
Watson's entry into the transfer portal comes at a perfect time, as the Sooners have lost fellow defensive player David Stone to the portal. The freshman underdelivered last season, only recording two tackles.
Replacing him with Watson would be a clever move on their behalf.
Syracuse Orange Fans? Check out the latest Syracuse depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.