Marshall Football Week 8 Injury Report: Latest on J.J. Roberts, Cam Fancher and more

The Marshall Thundering Herd paid a steep price in their 20-9 midweek loss to the James Madison Dukes, as defensive back J.J. Roberts was stretchered off in the fourth quarter.

The Thundering Herd are 4-3 overall and 1-2 in Sun Belt Conference play after their third consecutive loss in that midweek clash, and now they have to contend without one of their most important players.

Before Marshall faces Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State on Sunday, what does the team's injury situation look like?

Marshall Injury Report

Against the James Madison Dukes, the Marshall Thundering Herd had seven players unavailable due to injury. Coach Charles Huff commented on how the injuries affected their ability to play in the loss.

“People you count on aren’t there,” Huff said. “You’re on a rep count, and they’re done. I don’t want it to sound like an excuse. Protect the guys who are not ready to play. It’s not all gloom and doom. Encouraged, yes. I’m not going to browbeat them. We’ve got a lot of football left.”

J.J Roberts

Charles Huff gave an update about defensive back J.J. Roberts.

“Our medical team did a phenomenal job,” Huff said. “We prayed for him before he left and obviously, we’ll pray for him tonight — but I don’t have an update. I don’t want to speak or say anything and that not be accurate.”

Marshall linebacker Eli Neal also commented on the unfortunate injury to Roberts.

“That’s something that you hate to see,” Neal said. “It’s the game that we play. That’s the ugly side of it.”

Rasheen Ali

Rasheen Ali is the Thundering Herd's top rusher this season with 641 yards, resulting in 12 touchdowns. An ankle injury forced him to miss the clash against the James Madison Dukes.

Cam Fancher

Starting quarterback Cam Fancher finished the matchup against the James Madison Dukes, although he had a left leg injury. After the game, coach Charles Huff gave an update on the quarterback.

“Cam’s mobility is limited,” Huff said. “That changes things. He can’t move. The pass rush is tough on him. They had some short fields. The defense battled. I told the defense welcome back. That’s what we’re used to seeing. Special teams showed up. Not enough though to beat a good football team.”

Charles Huff will hope that the Thundering Herd can get most of their starters back from injury if they are to arrest the spiral that they are currently on and save their season.