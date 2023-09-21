Marvin Harrison Jr. and 7 more Ohio State football players star in new Chipotle commercial courtesy of NIL

Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of college football's biggest stars. The wide receiver should be a lock to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, with some mock drafts having him in the top three picks. His stardom has allowed him to be one of eight Ohio State Buckeyes football players to star in a commercial for Chipotle, a Mexican dining chain.

Along with Harrison, running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams, linebackers Tommy Eichenberg and Cody Simon, cornerback Jordan Hancock, defensive end Caden Curry and tight end Joe Royer appeared in the commercial.

Pete Nakos of On3 Sports reported that Ohio State's sponsorship with Chipotle allowed the school's campus, athletic facilities and logos to be shown:

"Because Chipotle is an official sponsor of Ohio State athletics, the company was able to shoot the commercial on campus and feature athletes inside facilities and wearing the institution’s marks. Multiple brands continue to tell On3 that being able to use a school’s intellectual property in NIL activations can make all the difference because athletes are more recognizable in their uniform and college environment.

"Voiced over by Ohio State great Archie Griffin, the video features the eight players eating Chipotle together inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and wearing their uniforms in the locker room. The ad closes with the message: Real food for the Ohio State Buckeyes."

Check out the Chipotle advertisement featuring Marvin Harrison Jr. and his Ohio State Buckeyes teammates below:

How has Marvin Harrison Jr. performed in his college career?

Marvin Harrison Jr. joined the Ohio State Buckeyes as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He redshirted his true freshman season, finishing with just 11 receptions for 139 yards and three touchdowns. Harrison broke out in the Rose Bowl after teammates Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave declared for the NFL draft, finishing with six receptions for 71 yards and three touchdowns.

He could have won the Biletnikoff Award last season, finishing as a finalist after catching 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. Harrison was named a unanimous All-American, first-team All-Big Ten and the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year.

He has gotten off to a strong start through three games this season despite being forced out of the Buckeyes' season opener due to injury. Harrison has caught 14 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns.