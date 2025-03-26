Matt Rhule respectfully dismisses Coach Prime's Spring game idea

Head coach Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers had their first spring practice on Tuesday. Afterward, Rhule had his first press conference of the spring season.

One of the topics of conversation was Deion Sanders' suggestion about spring games. Coach Prime suggested that teams practice together on the same site for a few weeks and then play a spring game together. Matt Rhule spoke about how he does not think that idea will work.

"I think if they ever passed something like that I would do it but the possibility of that is so remote. If they did it I would look at it but otherwise it would be surmising about something I don't think probably will happen. If they did I certainly would look at it."

Rhule was then asked why he did not think Coach Prime's idea for spring games and practicing with another team would happen.

"I just think it's outside the current playing rules. Maybe it will happen. I don't know. I just think it's so far out there. I remember being in a meeting at one point for the Big Ten and they were talking about, I think Coach Harbaugh said, "why don't we play two vs three?" There was just so many rules around who could play when. It just seemed like a non-starter."

"So, I don't know. If anybody can do it, Coach Sanders can. I know Coach Fran (Syracuse head coach) jumped in there. Coach Fran's someone I've known a long time. If anybody can get it done, they will. If that happened though, I would certainly look intend all that has to offer."

Matt Rhule's Nebraska Cornhuskers will not play a spring game this year

With the expansion of the college football playoff, several teams have opted out of their spring games this year. Matt Rhule's Nebraska Cornhuskers are one of those teams. They will not be participating in a traditional spring game. Instead, fans will need to attend the Husker Games to get a look at the team during the spring.

The Husker Games is an event where fans can preview the football, volleyball and soccer teams for the upcoming season. In place of a traditional spring game, the Cornhuskers will have seven-on-seven scrimmages and skills competitions similar to those featured in the NFL's Pro Bowl. This event is scheduled to take place on Apr. 26.

