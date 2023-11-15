Maxwell Award semifinalists: Brock Bowers, Carson Beck among Georgia players for coveted award

The Georgia Bulldogs are on a roll, and QB Carson Beck and tight end Brock Bowers are two of the reasons why a trip to the SEC championship game has already been booked and a three-peat looks likely. The quarterback and tight end are Maxwell Award semifinalists this season.

The Maxwell Award is presented to the best college football player in the country at the end of the season. It is named after Robert W. Maxwell, who was a celebrated football player and writer.

Caleb Williams won the award last season after an outstanding performance for the USC Trojans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Carson Beck has flourished as the season has unfolded, and despite initial doubts about his abilities, he has shown Bulldogs fans and observers that he deserves a semifinalist place on the prestigious award list.

Bowers was a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award last season as well. Only two previous Georgia players have won the award before: Herschel Walker in 1982 and Charley Trippi in 1946.

After Brock Bowers was named to the Maxwell Award watchlist in the preseason, Kirby Smart explained why the tight end deserved the recognition.

“Brock is unique,” Kirby Smart said. “He’s easily, easily the quietest, hardest worker I’ve ever been around.”

Business as usual for Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers is the Bulldogs' leading receiver with 601 yards on 44 receptions, leading to five touchdowns in eight games this season. He also has a rushing touchdown on six carries for 28 yards, and it's business as usual for the talented tight end.

Despite missing a few games due to an ankle injury that required surgery, he is still expected to be a first-round choice in the 2024 NFL draft.

The growth of Carson Beck

Carson Beck started the season with a point to prove having to replace QB Stetson Bennett who led the Georgia Bulldogs to consecutive national championships during his tenure as the starting QB.

Beck has had to work to emerge from the shadow of Bennett, and in the past few weeks, he has found his rhythm, leading the team to an undefeated 10-0 record.

This season, he has completed 72.2% of his passes for 3,022 yards and 18 touchdowns on 230 of 320 attempts.

In his news conference before the game against Ole Miss, Smart outlined his expectations for Carson Beck.

“So he’s not going to be perfect, but I can accept that. I just want him to continue to grow as a leader and commanding of the offense,” Smart said.

If Carson Beck can lead the Bulldogs to a three-peat of national championships, he'll take his place as one of the great quarterbacks of the Bulldogs, alongside Stetson Bennett.