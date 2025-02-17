“Miami downgraded”: CFB fans rip Paul Finebaum after he makes eye-catching prediction about Carson Beck

Many college football fans disagree with Paul Finebaum's latest comments regarding Carson Beck's move to Miami.

After spending five seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, which included a redshirt season, Beck is on the move for his senior year. He'll be transferring to the University of Miami where he'll take the mantle from Cam Ward who has departed for the 2025 NFL draft.

Last season, Beck helped lead the Bulldogs to an 11-3 (6-2 Southeastern Conference) record, passing for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Beck's efforts helped Georgia capture an SEC championship, finishing as the No. 2-ranked program in the nation. However, they were eliminated in the second round of the College Football Playoff by eventual national championship runner-ups Notre Dame.

Beck will be on the move to Miami, hoping to help the program earn a spot in next season's tournament, Recently, the SEC Network analyst shared his thoughts on Beck's transfer. Finebaum expects Beck to thrive with the Hurricanes and believes that Georgia will take a step back at quarterback without him.

“He had so little to work with, the talent around him was so different than the year before, with Bowers and McConkey, that he just never could adapt, and he just didn’t look happy," Finebaum said on Sunday, via On3. "Maybe learning to drive a Lamborghini just really overwhelmed him.”

Fans took to X to offer their reactions to Finebaum's comments and many don't share his optimism.

"Miami downgraded," a fan tweeted.

"Yeah because the talent in Miami is much better," another fan wrote.

"Miamis top 3 wrs and te are gone from last years team but ok," a fan said.

"Miami has an offense that is QB friendly. He will put up stellar numbers but it will be interesting to see if they win and what sort of playoff success happens or not. That is a hungry fan base for a winner," another fan said.

"Not being able to elevate talent is a reflection of your ability," a fan wrote.

"I dont usually agree with him, but I do here. Beck is a bit underrated, he's not an elite level QB but an excellent game manager and will make the right plays," another fan wrote.

Carson Beck hopes to lead Miami back to playoff contention

NCAA Football: Pop Tarts Bowl-Iowa State at Miami - Source: Imagn

Last season, the Miami Hurricanes finished with an overall record of 10-3 (6-2) and third overall in the ACC. Their efforts were good enough for a bowl game appearance but suffered a 42-41 loss to Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. They did this with top QB prospect Cam Ward as signal-caller.

Ward finished the year with 4,313 yards passing, 39 TDs and just seven interceptions. He's expected to be the first or second QB off the board in the 2025 NFL draft. It will be interesting to see if a Beck-led Hurricanes offense will be even more successful than with Ward.

