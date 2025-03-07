Michigan AD accepts "it can get heated" during CFP-committee's deliberations

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has served as the AD for the Wolverines since 2016. Additionally, he has served on the college football playoff selection committee since the 2022 season. The Michigan AD then became the committee chair for this past season and as a result, he oversaw the selection committee for the first 12-team college football playoff.

On Wednesday, Manuel appeared on "The Triple Option" and was asked about what it is like during deliberations with the CFP selection committee (starts at 51:10):

"At the time, we're in there for 11 to 12 hours, and yes it can get heated. It does get heated. Nobody stands up, nobody pounds, nobody threatens anybody. It's all professionally done, but it gets loud because every one of the 13 committee members cares deeply about wanting to get it right. So, they're going to express themselves.

"I, as the chair, would pull people in if they weren't talking just to get them to give their thoughts. A lot of the times, people wouldn't talk because it's already been said, but it's good to pull it out of them."

The Michigan AD then emphasized that arguments can continue throughout the entire top 25 rankings, not just the top 12.

"The one thing to understand is, it's all the way one through 25. There's no let up because we're past 12, let's just get it done. There's arguments between 21 to 25 in terms of how people rank because we understand, it's important to those coaches, it's important to those players, it's important to those institutions. So, we care what happens one through to 25."

Michigan AD Warde Manuel discusses the possibility of a 14-team CFP format

Host Rob Stone later asked the Michigan athletic director what he thinks about the possibility of a 14-team playoff format (starts at 52:30). He responded:

"I think it's all part of the conversation. It's a conversation about expansion. It's a conversation about a way to potentially structure play-ins into the championship. If you can come up with a format that has people play into the playoff, that adds value to it, as opposed to some people saying they'll sit out and be selected."

The 14-team format was reportedly proposed by the Big Ten and SEC, where each conference would have a set number of automatic playoff berths. In their proposed format, both the Big Ten and SEC would each have four spots in the CFP. There would then be two spots for each of the Big 12 and ACC. The final two spots would then be filled by one group of five teams and one at-large team.

