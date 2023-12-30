Michigan Wolverines OC Sherrone Moore has shared his thoughts about the stereotypical comments passed by former Alabama OC Bill O'Brien toward QB Jalen Milroe. Recently, the Alabama QB opened up about how O'Brien suggested him to leave playing as a QB and start focusing on another position.

In the press conference ahead of the Rose Bowl, Jalen Milroe recounted his journey as a college football player. He said that Bill O'Brien told him to drop the idea of being a quarterback. That instilled a new sense of motivation for Milroe, and he used it as a driving factor, helping him become the QB he's known today.

Sherrone Moore spoke about this incident during a recent interview. The Michigan OC said that he does not see color discrimination, citing instances from his own life in various cities:

"Really. I don't see color. My wife is Caucasian. My kids are mixed. I deal with black, white.

"I've lived in Kansas where you can be in the house with the door open at 12, and in New Jersey where you have to be in the house by 6'o clock. I've seen all cards of the spectrum"

It's safe to say that despite O'Brien's comments, Jalen Milroe had the last laugh. After a rocky start to this season, Milroe has led Nick Saban and Alabama to an SEC Championship and a playoff berth.

In his first season as a starter, Jalen Milroe compiled 2,718 passing yards and 23 TD passes along with 468 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. Now, the biggest challenge for Milroe is Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

Can Jalen Milroe and Alabama win a national championship?

The Michigan Wolverines are unbeaten this season. After three-peating the Big Ten, fans will now expect Harbaugh to lead the team to his first national championship with the program.

However, Nick Saban's Crimson Tide have shown resilience throughout their roller-coaster journey this season and improved their performance with each passing game.

After winning the SEC Championship by beating Georgia, confidence will not be an issue. Can Alabama add a seventh national trophy to their cabinet under coach Saban?

