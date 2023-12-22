Michigan Football Signing Day 2023: Full list of players joining Jim Harbaugh at Ann Arbor

Michigan is one of the teams that did well with their acquisitions on the first day of the early signing day. Despite the program currently going through investigations for an alleged sign-stealing scandal, the team was able to secure 27 commitments on Wednesday.

The Wolverines are currently ranked No. 15 in the Class of 2024, behind fellow Big Ten powerhouses Ohio State (No. 4) and Penn State (No. 15) according to 247Sports. The Wolverines are expected to bolster their 2024 class by adding more names on National Signing Day in February.

The program is committed to maintaining its dominance within the landscape, and brilliant recruiting is crucial in achieving this goal. Michigan has notably won the last three Big Ten Championships and has been to the College Football Playoff in all three seasons.

Notable prospects among the signees include offensive tackle Andrew Sprague, quarterback Jadyn Davis, running back Jordan Marshall, and tight end Hogan Hansen, who are consensus four-star prospects.

Breakdown of Michigan 2024 signees

The 27 prospects who signed the letter of intent for Michigan on Wednesday hail from 16 states, showcasing diversity in the program’s recruitment. Four prospects came from Ohio, while three are from Michigan, Maryland, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

The signees feature 12 offensive players and 15 players on the defensive side. While the Wolverines had no five-star signees yet in the class of 2024, a total of 18 prospects were rated four-star by 247Sports, while the other nine were considered three-star prospects.

The 12 players from the offensive side include one quarterback, two running backs, four wide receivers, and five offensive linemen. The defensive prospects consist of two defensive backs, three linebackers, and seven defensive linemen. There are also three players on the special team.

Full list of Michigan class of 2024 signees

Players Position States Andrew Sprague OT Missouri Jadyn Davis QB North Carolina Jordan Marshall RB Ohio Hogan Hansen TE Washington Jo'Ziah Edmond CB Indiana Lugard Edokpayi Edge Maryland Devon Baxter Edge Maryland Brady Prieskorn TE Michigan Blake Frazler OT Texas Jeremiah Beasley LB Michigan Jacob Oden ATH Michigan Channing Goodwin WR North Carolina Mason Curtis ATH Tennessee Luke Hamilton OT Ohio Jake Guarnera OL Florida I'Marion Stewart WR Illinois Owen Wafle Edge New Jersey Ted Hammond DL Ohio Dominic Nichols Edge Maryland Micah Kaapana RB Nevada Jaden Smith ATH North Carolina Manuel Belgel DL Connecticut Ben Roebuck OT Ohio Deyvid Palepale DL Pennsylvania Cole Sullivan LB Pennsylvania Jeremiah Lowe CB Kentucky Zach Ludwig LB Pennsylvania

