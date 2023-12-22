NCAAF
Michigan Football Signing Day 2023: Full list of players joining Jim Harbaugh at Ann Arbor

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Dec 22, 2023 03:51 IST
2023 Big Ten Championship - Iowa v Michigan
Michigan is one of the teams that did well with their acquisitions on the first day of the early signing day. Despite the program currently going through investigations for an alleged sign-stealing scandal, the team was able to secure 27 commitments on Wednesday.

The Wolverines are currently ranked No. 15 in the Class of 2024, behind fellow Big Ten powerhouses Ohio State (No. 4) and Penn State (No. 15) according to 247Sports. The Wolverines are expected to bolster their 2024 class by adding more names on National Signing Day in February.

The program is committed to maintaining its dominance within the landscape, and brilliant recruiting is crucial in achieving this goal. Michigan has notably won the last three Big Ten Championships and has been to the College Football Playoff in all three seasons.

Notable prospects among the signees include offensive tackle Andrew Sprague, quarterback Jadyn Davis, running back Jordan Marshall, and tight end Hogan Hansen, who are consensus four-star prospects.

Breakdown of Michigan 2024 signees

The 27 prospects who signed the letter of intent for Michigan on Wednesday hail from 16 states, showcasing diversity in the program’s recruitment. Four prospects came from Ohio, while three are from Michigan, Maryland, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

The signees feature 12 offensive players and 15 players on the defensive side. While the Wolverines had no five-star signees yet in the class of 2024, a total of 18 prospects were rated four-star by 247Sports, while the other nine were considered three-star prospects.

The 12 players from the offensive side include one quarterback, two running backs, four wide receivers, and five offensive linemen. The defensive prospects consist of two defensive backs, three linebackers, and seven defensive linemen. There are also three players on the special team.

Full list of Michigan class of 2024 signees

Players

Position

States

Andrew Sprague

OT

Missouri

Jadyn Davis

QB

North Carolina

Jordan Marshall

RB

Ohio

Hogan Hansen

TE

Washington

Jo'Ziah Edmond

CB

Indiana

Lugard Edokpayi

Edge

Maryland

Devon Baxter

Edge

Maryland

Brady Prieskorn

TE

Michigan

Blake Frazler

OT

Texas

Jeremiah Beasley

LB

Michigan

Jacob Oden

ATH

Michigan

Channing Goodwin

WR

North Carolina

Mason Curtis

ATH

Tennessee

Luke Hamilton

OT

Ohio

Jake Guarnera

OL

Florida

I'Marion Stewart

WR

Illinois

Owen Wafle

Edge

New Jersey

Ted Hammond

DL

Ohio

Dominic Nichols

Edge

Maryland

Micah Kaapana

RB

Nevada

Jaden Smith

ATH

North Carolina

Manuel Belgel

DL

Connecticut

Ben Roebuck

OT

Ohio

Deyvid Palepale

DL

Pennsylvania

Cole Sullivan

LB

Pennsylvania

Jeremiah Lowe

CB

Kentucky

Zach Ludwig

LB

Pennsylvania

