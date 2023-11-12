Michigan interim coach Sherrone Moore breaks down into tears and drops F-bombs after stepping up for suspended Jim Harbaugh

Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore acted as the head coach in place of Jim Harbaugh when the Wolverines played against Penn State on Saturday. This development comes as a result of Harbaugh's suspension by the Big Ten for the rest of the regular season.

It was a hard-fought win for Michigan at Beaver Stadium on Saturday amid the sign-stealing allegation. Moore became emotional during the postgame interview after guiding the Wolverines to a 24-15 victory against the Nittany Lions.

“I want to thank the Lord,” Moore said with teary eyes. “I want to thank coach Harbaugh. I f**king love you man. I love the f**king out of you man. I did this for you. For this university, the president, our AD, we got the best players, best university, best alumni in the country. Love you guys. These f**king guys right here, these guys right here, man. These guys did it."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Jim Harbaugh's assistant keeps turning up

The game against Penn State on Saturday will be the fourth game Jim Harbaugh has missed this season. The former San Francisco 49ers head coach missed the Wolverines' first three games of the season in a self-imposed suspension for a low-level recruitment violation.

In Jim Harbaugh's absence, his assistant has led the team to a fantastic victory in each of the four games. In the first game against East Carolina, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter served as head coach, while Jay Harbaugh and Mike Hart handled each half of the second game against Nevada.

Sherrone Moore had his first game as the Wolverines' head coach against Bowling Green in Week 3 before leading the team once again on Saturday against Penn State. It remains unknown whether Jim Harbaugh will make appearances on the sidelines in the final two games of the season as Michigan contests the suspension.

Expand Tweet

Michigan has filed a temporary restraining order

In response to the Big Ten’s suspension, attorneys representing Michigan and Jim Harbaugh filed a breach of contract complaint on Friday night. They sought the intervention of a Michigan judge to prevent the Big Ten from suspending Harbaugh for the rest of the regular season.

However, Michigan’s application was not immediately granted by the court, resulting in Harbaugh missing the Penn State game on Saturday. According to ESPN, an in-person hearing for the temporary restraining order is scheduled for next Friday at 9 a.m. ET.