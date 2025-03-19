Michigan OC Chip Lindsey gets real on Bryce Underwood's signing

The Michigan Wolverines hired Chip Lindsey as their offensive coordinator following the 2024 season. He joins the Wolverines while the team is in a time of transition. After winning the national championship in 2023, the team regressed significantly in 2024.

Part of the fall was the departure of head coach Jim Harbaugh and starting QB J.J. McCarthy. Both moved on to the NFL and as a result, the team did not make the College Football Playoff in 2024. However, the team finished strong and appears poised to return to its winning ways in 2025.

Two important additions for the 2025 season are No. 1-ranked recruit Bryce Underwood and offensive coordinator Lindsey. On Tuesday, Lindsey did a press conference after a spring practice. He was asked if Underwood's signing added to the allure of taking the coaching job in Michigan.

"It was appealing before that but yeah, that made it a little more exciting for sure. Bryce has come in and really done a nice job of assimilating himself into the team. He's all into our culture. It's been really fun getting to know him, and really all the guys, but definitely a guy that we're excited about his future."

Lindsey said that Michigan is an appealing program to join, regardless of its players. However, he acknowledged that he is excited to join a team with such a highly regarded QB recruit.

Chip Lindsey speaks about managing expectations for a high-profile recruit like Bryce Underwood

Chip Lindsey was then asked how he plans to manage the expectations for Bryce Underwood. Notably, he discussed the possible differences between fan and coaching expectations.

"I think anytime you sign a high profile guy that's a freshman coming in these days with as good job everybody does ... It used to be when I was coming up that sometimes you wouldn't know about guys and now 30, 40 years later, you know about everybody," he said.

"Having those guys come in before, it's fun, it's exciting. But at the end of the day, it's about what they do on the field. If he's ready to go, he'll play. If not, we'll get somebody else ready to play."

Underwood is expected to compete with transfer Mikey Keene for the starting job. After starting the past two seasons with the Bulldogs, Keene transferred from Fresno State.

