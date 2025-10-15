Michigan QB Davis Warren's girlfriend Julia Heilman posts wholesome carousel flexing her love for maize & blue in stylish bright yellow dress

Michigan quarterback Davis Warren has not played any snaps for the Wolverines this season after making his comeback from an ACL tear sustained during the ReliaQuest Bowl win against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Despite Warren's lack of game time, his girlfriend, Julia Heilman, showed her support by posting a carousel of pictures on Instagram on Wednesday.In the pictures, Heilman had a Michigan hat on, while in another picture, she matched Warren's yellow Wolverines outfit. She captioned the post:&quot;You can take the girl out of Michigan but….&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJulia Heilman has been a regular at Wolverines games to support Davis Warren and before Michigan's last game of the season last year, she posted a reel of herself attending games over the past four years. How Davis Warrren beat cancer to join MichiganWarren Davis was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019 and he underwent aggressive chemotherapy before he could play football once again. He reclassified to the class of 2021 and lost 35 pounds during treatment, after which, he did not receive any Power Five offers. In an interview with 247Sports, he revealed how brutal the chemotherapy was and how he got through it. &quot;They told me I had acute myeloid leukemia, which is a little less common in adolescents,&quot; Davis Warren said. &quot;And they told me five to eight months of treatment. In my head, I was thinking, ‘Okay: April, May, June, July, August. That’s five months. Then the season starts in September. Man, I think I can play by October.’&quot;From the day I was diagnosed, everything went exactly how it was supposed to. The first round of chemo, they told me it was gonna be 3-5 weeks. I was out of the hospital in 21 days. The second round, they told me it was gonna be four-and-a-half to six weeks. And I was out of the hospital in 32 days.&quot;After being declared cancer-free in 2021, Davis Warren joined the Michigan Wolverines as a preferred walk-on under coach Jim Harbaugh. After a stellar performance in the spring game, he was named the Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year in 2022 and was offered a scholarship in 2023.Warren then became quarterback J.J. McCarthy's backup as the Wolverines won the national championship last year. He became coach Sherrone Moore's first choice quarterback last season, before tearing his ACL during the ReliaQuest Bowl. This season, Warren was usurped as the QB1 by the talented Bryce Underwood.