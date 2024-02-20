Michigan QB expresses disappointment after Keon Sabb left Michigan to join Kalen DeBoer's Alabama - “Top 3”

Alex Orji, the Michigan Wolverines' quarterback, was unhappy with Kalen DeBoer's daring attempt to recruit Keon Sabb, who entered the portal on Feb. 16.

Former Michigan defensive back Sabb, who helped the Wolverines win the national championship, is joining Alabama football, leaving Orji upset about it. Michigan’s sophomore QB shared DB Sabb’s picture in a Bama outfit and captioned it:

“Top 3,” with a disappointed but relieved face emoji.

The former standout at IMG Academy and the No. 10 safety in his class made a big impact in the title game versus Washington.

Sabb recorded six tackles and two pass breakups in his first start. In 2023, he played 18 games and made five starts, totaling 28 tackles and two interceptions.

According to sources, he had 18 options to choose from, but the ex-Michigan player decided to join the Crimson Tide team.

Keon Sabb on board will strengthen Kalen DeBoer's roster

Sabb committed to Michigan while Jim Harbaugh, Jesse Minter, and Steve Clinkscale were still coaching there. However, they all left for the Chargers, so Sabb would have to work with a new staff this season.

He was supposed to be a leader in the defense for 2024, but he changed his mind and decided to go to Alabama instead.

Tide's head coach, Kalen DeBoer, secured the commitment of Keon Sabb, a highly sought-after prospect. Sabb, who has an NIL valuation of $92K (via On3), will join Alabama to boost their secondary, which lost four starters.

Former Alabama safety Jaylen Key is going pro, and Caleb Downs is transferring. Cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold declared for the draft in January and could be picked this spring.

