JJ McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines have done it! Jim Harbaugh has finally been successful in leading Michigan to a national championship after becoming the head coach back in 2015. The Wolverines bring an end to their 2023 campaign with a 15-0 overall record and as the winners of the Big Ten as well as the national championship.

After clinching the natty with a 34-13 win over the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium, JJ McCarthy did not waste any time in celebrating this achievement with his girlfriend, Katya Kuropas. Kuropas has been a constant supporter of McCarthy and has shared many adorable moments with him.

Now, in a tweet that is going viral on social media, the Michigan QB is seen celebrating the biggest moment of his college football career with the woman who's been a constant pillar of support. McCarthy can be seen kissing Kuropas who was in the stands cheering him on.

Kuropas was thrown into the CFB limelight after an awkward moment between her and McCarthy's father during last year's CFP playoff game against TCU. The couple has been together for five years and recently celebrated their fifth anniversary.

JJ McCarthy and Katya Kuropas celebrated five years together with a cute Instagram post

Kuropas took to social media to celebrate her five years of relationship with the Michigan quarterback. In the Instagram post from October last year, Kuropas compiled a few snaps of herself with her partner. She accompanied the post with a caption where she expressed her gratitude and love for McCarthy and how she is looking forward to making more memories together.

The couple can now add another memorable milestone to their journey, i.e., the Michigan Wolverines winning their national championship first time since 1997.

