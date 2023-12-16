"Michigan hasn't seen that": Joel Klatt outlines major threat in Alabama player for Jim Harbaugh to fix ahead of Rose Bowl

College football commentator Joel Klatt discussed a key player who could feature prominently in the Rose Bowl clash between the Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide.

During an appearance on 'The Next Round', Klatt highlighted what Jim Harbaugh needs to be wary of ahead of the Rose Bowl.

A major part of the challenge confronting Michigan's defense lies in handling Alabama’s mobile quarterback Jalen Milroe, whom the Wolverines haven't tangoed with before.

According to Klatt, Milroe, a downfield sniper with legs that could leave Michigan's defenders flat-footed, is the player Harbaugh needs to focus on.

“Michigan has not seen a quarterback that is even remotely close to Jalen Milroe,” Klatt said. “And what he brings to the table with his mobility, his ability to throw the ball down the field, Michigan hasn't seen that.”

Klatt noted that the Big Ten offenses, including Ohio State’s, are serving lukewarm soup this year.

“The offenses in the Big Ten were just, were just not strong. Even Ohio State's wasn't what they have been in recent vintage because you can make an argument [that] Kyle McCord wasn't nearly what C.J. Stroud was,” said the Fox Sports analyst.

The Wolverines’ defense could falter against Milroe’s mobile and accurate style, as per Klatt.

“Their ability to handle the mobility of Milroe, I think, is going to be key in this game because it's not a defense that's technically, like, built for a mobile quarterback. This is an NFL-style defense. This is a defense that is built for the Big Ten, for the NFL,” Joel Klatt said.

Klatt also pointed out that while Alabama has improved at the line of scrimmage, Michigan's defense is even stronger in this area than the Texas Longhorns. The latter is the team that previously handled Alabama in this regard.

When is the CFP game between Michigan and Alabama?

On New Year's Day, on the Rose Bowl stage, Michigan will collide with Alabama, ready to paint the Pasadena turf. The game will start at 5:00 p.m. ET in Pasadena, California.

The College Football Playoff semifinal will pit two prestigious programs against each other for a spot in the National Championship game, where they will meet the Washington-Texas winner.

