Michigan sign-stealing allegations create roadblocks for Jim Harbaugh's NFL aspirations even if he leaves Wolverines anytime soon: Reports

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have been in the news a lot lately, and mostly for the wrong reasons. Harbaugh and the team he has been coaching since 2015 are currently caught in a web of investigations by the NCAA for allegations of sign-stealing.

Amid these allegations, there are reports that the coach might be on his way out of Michigan and heading to the NFL. This move has been described as a ploy to escape any punishments that may be meted out to him by the NCAA. According to current reports, however, this ploy will not save the experienced coach from the impending sanction coming his way.

There are no specific rules in the NCAA or NFL on how to handle this kind of situation. However, there are a number of historical precedents to look at. For instance, Ohio State handed Jim Tressel a five-game ban in 2011 for NIL violations. The head coach resigned from Ohio State to take a consulting role with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts were allowed to make an independent decision of their own on the matter. The club decided to uphold the five-game ban, and Tressel could not join until Week 7 of the season.

What led Jim Harbaugh here?

Jim Harbaugh is not new to controversy. Earlier this season, the Michigan head coach served a three-game suspension following allegations of recruitment violations. Also, there have been reports that Harbaugh interviewed for the head coaching role in two NFL teams over the past two offseasons.

Harbaugh’s new troubles stem from allegations that his team is engaging in sign-stealing from opponents with outlawed methods. Harbaugh has denied the allegations, however. In a statement released on Oct. 19, he wrote:

“I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signs, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment. I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action. I do not condone or tolerate anyone doing anything illegal or against NCAA rules.”

Jim Harbaugh’s claim may be genuine. But it is not enough to get him out of trouble. The NCAA presumes that a head coach should “have knowledge of what is occurring in his program.” Consequently, the head coach can be held responsible for acts committed by members of his staff and associates.