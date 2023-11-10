Michigan State Football Week 11 injury report: Updates on Noah Kim, Tre Mosley and more

The Michigan State Spartans are set to go on the road to play the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Michigan is 3-6 and coming off a 20-17 upset win over Nebraska at home last weekend.

Heading into the matchup, Michigan State has a lengthy injury report ahead of Week 11. Let's take a look at the status of some key players.

Michigan State Spartans injury report for Week 11

The Michigan State Spartans have 21 players in their injury report, including some starters like Noah Kim and Tre Mosley.

Noah Kim

Quarterback Noah Kim remains out of the lineup due to an undisclosed injury, and whether or not he will return this season is to be seen. He last played on Sept. 30 against Iowa.

This season, Kim played five games, going 91-for-161 for 1,090 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.

Tre Mosely

Wide receiver Mosley missed last week's game with an unknown injury and is listed as questionable against Ohio State.

Mosley has caught 28 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Maliq Carr

Michigan State's starting tight end Maliq Carr is listed as questionable for Ohio State with an undisclosed injury after missing the last two games.

Carr has caught 19 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown this season.

Brandon Baldwin

Starting left tackle Brandon Baldwin is questionable for Saturday after sitting out last week's game with an undisclosed injury.

Darius Snow

Linebacker Darius Snow is questionable with an undisclosed injury, which has forced him to miss the last three games.

Davion Primm

Michigan State running back Davion Primm has missed the last two games and is listed as questionable for Saturday.

Jalen Berger

Running back Jalen Berger has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with an injury. He played five games this season, running for 93 yards on 25 carries, as well as a touchdown and also catching five passes for 40 yards.