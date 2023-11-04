Michigan State injury report Week 10: Updates on Charles Brantly, Tre Mosley, Maliq Carr and more

The Michigan State Spartans (0-5, 2-6 Big 10 East) will be hosting the final home game of the 2023 season this Saturday. The face-off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-2, 5-3 Big 10 West) at Spartan Stadium is under the spotlight as the Spartans' roster is marred with injuries.

After six consecutive losses this season, the last one coming against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 3-2 Big 10), the stars don't seem to be aligned for the Spartans. Time is indeed tough for the franchise.

The Spartans do not seem to be clear whether their half-baked roster will be able to break the losing streak and deliver a victory. Let’s take a look at the injury reports of some of the most significant players on the roster.

Michigan State injury report

On Monday, interim head coach Harlon Barnett shared updates regarding the playing status of several players. Senior wide receiver Tre Mosley, redshirt junior tight end Maliq Carr, and many more were covered.

Charles Brantly's injury update

The 2022 season sophomore has not played since the third game of this season. Playing against the Washington Huskies on September 16, Michigan State lost 41-7. This was the game in which Charles Brantly sustained a major injury and hasn't played since.

Being shorthanded at key positions, the team’s cornerback was ruled out in the pregame against the Rutgers. He will remain out for this Michigan State Week 10 game, with approval from the board still awaited.

Tre Mosley's injury update

After leaving the game in the third quarter against the Gophers on Saturday with an apparent upper-body injury, the fitness of the junior redshirt is still under speculation. As of present, the senior wide receiver is on a day-to-day, according to Barnett.

Tre Mosley might not be seen on the field against the Cornhuskers in tomorrow’s match.

Maliq Carr's injury update

When asked about Maliq Carr's injury update, Barnett told the media (via Sports Illustrated):

“Tre is more day-to-day; I’m not sure. It’s going to be tough for him. And then Maliq, we’re working through the process with him. This injury — day-to-day too — I'm not sure."

After going MIA on the Michigan State in last weekend’s road game against Minnesota, the Spartans tight end was listed ‘out’ on the mandatory availability report. Although there were reports that the ruling was regarding mere disciplinary reasons rather than health concerns, Barnett didn’t say anything.

With concerns over top players returning to the game tomorrow, it looks like the Spartans roster will lack the ability to put up a decent show against the Cornhuskers.