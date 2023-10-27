Michigan State injury report Week 9: Updates on Charles Brantley, Jalen Berger and more

The Michigan State Spartans are set to go on the road to play the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Michigan State is 2-5 and coming off a 49-0 loss to the Michigan Wolverines at home last week. Heading into the Big Ten matchup against Minnesota, the Golden Gophers are dealing with some key injuries.

Michigan State Spartans Football Injury Report Week 9

The Michigan State Spartans are dealing with some injuries, as running backs Jalen Berger, Jordon Simmons, defensive back Charles Brantley, and defensive back Amorion Smith are among the players on the injury report.

Charles Brantley's injury update

Charles Brantley hasn't played since the third game of the season on Sept. 16 in Michigan State's 41-7 loss to the Washington Huskies.

Brantley has played in three games this season and has been dealing with an injury he sustained in the game against Washington. He will remain out for this week's game.

Jalen Berger's injury update

Jalen Berger entered this season as the Michigan State Spartans' starting running back. But, he is expected to be out for the remainder of the season after undergoing season-ending surgery.

Berger has 25 carries for 93 yards and one touchdown this season, in his second year at Michigan State.

Jacoby Windmon's injury update

Spartans linebacker Jacoby Windmon is done for the season due to a pectoral injury.

Windmon played in the first three games of the season before suffering the injury that will knock him out of the season.

Armorion Smith's injury update

Defensive back Armorion Smith is dealing with an undisclosed injury and will be out for Saturday's game against Minnesota.

Smith hasn't played since the Michigan State Spartans Week 3 loss to the Washington Huskies. He recorded just two tackles this season.

Jaron Glover's injury update

Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jaron Glover is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Minnesota.

Glover missed the game against Michigan due to an undisclosed injury. His status is very much up in the air for Saturday's game.

This season, Glover has 12 catches for 227 yards.

