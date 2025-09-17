"Michigan took the bubble wrap off of Bryce Underwood": Joel Klatt gives Bigg Poggi due credits for major moves in offense

After a rocky start to the 2025 season, Michigan QB Bryce Underwood appears to have found his momentum in college athletics with a stellar performance against Central Michigan in Week 3. Fans got to see his run game ability to make the moves during clutch moments. As a result, the Wolverines secured a commanding 63-3 win over CI last Saturday.

Analyzing the entire game and specifically Underwood, who appeared to be throwing effortlessly at his receivers, analyst Joel Klatt shared his viewpoints. He revealed that it was a smart idea to have Biff Poggi coaching him and Sherrone Moore's absence was nowhere to be felt.

Klatt also mentioned that Michigan actually eased the restrictions on Underwood’s shoulder. Running the ball and rushing down the field happens to be his natural style of play.

“In the first two games, Bryce Underwood, as a true freshman, only had two rushes that were non-sacks. So they were clearly trying to handle this. It's like we don't want to expose them in the run game. Play this Michigan style of game Saturday that went out the window against Central Michigan,” Kaltt said on his podcast on Wednesday. [Timestamp - 31:30]

The analyst also mentioned that Underwood would be utilized more in the coming weekends to make plays with his rushing skills. He also gave Poggi due credit for building rapport with the quarterback and helping him grow in the college ecosystem.

“He ran it nine times on Saturday. Six of the nine won scrambles. So it's not just about them dialing up quarterback runs. But it is, I think, part and parcel to the way that they coach him during the course of the week.

"Michigan clearly took the bubble wrap off of Bryce Underwood and let him go out there. Six of the nine were scrambles, not necessarily design runs, but giving him the freedom to take off,” he added.

Biff Poggi quips about training Bryce Underwood after Week 3 win

The veteran coach will lead the pack for one more game against Nebraska this coming weekend since Sherrone Moore will be serving an NCAA suspension of two games over his involvement in the Michigan sign-stealing scandal.

While speaking to the reporters after the Central Michigan game, Poggi mentioned that it was always his plan to set Underwood free and allow him to use his rushing skills.

“It was a plan to get him using his legs a little more, but I mean, I have a Labrador retriever that could coach that guy. He’s unbelievable,” the coach joked with the reporters.

The Wolverines have a moderate schedule this season and have already secured two wins in the last three games. If they manage to record at least 10+ wins in 2025, a berth in college football should be in their reach.

