"Middle school QB's do that daily" "Amazing": CFB world divided over Shedeur Sanders' deep sling at Colorado practice amid No. 1 draft pick rumors

College football fans are divided after Shedeur Sanders showed off his deep ball during a Colorado Buffaloes practice.

Sanders is set for his second season as the Buffaloes starting quarterback and many are expecting him to improve off of last season. Entering the season, Sanders is one of the top quarterbacks in college.

College football fans had mixed reactions after seeing Shedeur Sanders' skill.

"Wow! That was amazing," a fan said.

"I would be surprised if he does go #1, but i think he’ll be top 5 for sure," one fan wrote.

"That left side deep ball traveling!!" another fan wrote.

Although some fans were impressed by Sanders' throw, others didn't think it was all that good.

"This is hilarious. Middle school QBs do that daily," a fan said.

"Every college QB should be able to make this throw, no?" another fan added.

"A 40 yard deep route is something any high school QB should be able to make. This isn’t special," one fan wrote.

As many fans point out, they feel like every college quarterback should be able to make that throw.

"That’s a rough draft class if he’s the #1 QB," another fan added.

"He threw that with no defender there congrats," a fan wrote.

Shedeur Sanders is the favorite to go first overall

Entering the 2025 NFL draft, Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders is currently the betting favorite to go first overall at +100 as per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Although Shedeur and Shilo Sanders are both expected to go to the NFL, Deion Sanders said he won't follow them. Instead, he says he still has work to do in Colorado.

"I tell them the truth," Sanders said to reporters, via FoxSports. "I tell them I'm a father, not a baby daddy. I don't follow my kids. I pave roads for my kids. I build generational wealth for my kids. I lead my kids. I don't follow my kids. So I do not plan on following my kids to the NFL. I have work to do here."

Last season, Shedeur Sanders went 298-for-430 for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and three interceptions.