Mike Elko's previous tenure as an assistant at Texas A&M offers him a unique insight into the problems of the program

Mike Elko returned to College Station as the head coach of Texas A&M following the conclusion of the 2023 season, replacing the fired Jimbo Fisher. The coach, who had a brilliant two-season tenure at Duke, worked as a defensive coordinator for four years under Fisher’s leadership.

His previous experience at the program is pretty much offering Elko a unique viewpoint as to what needs to be done in instituting a noteworthy transformation. In a recent interview with ESPN, the coach noted that he is aware of some reasons for the previous failures.

"The unique spot that I have sitting here for four years is I know all of the reasons why this place can win a national championship, and then I probably know some of the reasons why we failed, which I think gives me a unique perspective coming in," Elko told ESPN.

Mike Elko is coming in with great insight

Having a good knowledge of how things work in College Station is a big advantage for Mike Elko as he takes over. This will help significantly in trashing things out faster at the program.

Elko is well aware of the expectation to win at Texas A&M and he believes there's a need to adopt intelligence in the rebuilding that has to be done to bring the program back to its feet in college football.

"I come in with a lot more knowledge of what Texas A&M is all about. That can only help, and I just think we've got to be intelligent about how we go about building this place because it's a place where it has high expectations and you have to win now for sure.

Good program starts with good people

Without a doubt, Mike Elko is hoping to have an immediate impact on the Aggies, as he did with the Blue Devils. He believes this is very much possible with the right people around the program.

"I think it starts with good people," Elko said. "That's where every foundational program starts, is getting the right people, and so it starts with the right people on this floor of coaching."

"It starts with the right people in this building from a support staff, analytical role from the people in your strength and the conditioning department, and then you've got to build a culture within your locker room."

Texas A&M's ambition to win is very clear. It's the reason the program decided to pay Jimbo Fisher the $77.6 million remaining in his contract to get him out of the door. There's undoubtedly a high expectation for Mike Elko in the Aggies job.