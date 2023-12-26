The Florida State Seminoles are in a peculiar position ahead of their Orange Bowl showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs. After the injury to Jordan Travis, backup QB Tate Rodemaker was expected to be the one leading the team in the bowl game. He missed out on the ACC Championship game because of a head injury. Now, the Seminoles are looking at Tate Rodemaker's replacement to lead them to victory in the Orange Bowl.

Recently, it was reported that Rodemaker had decided to enter the transfer portal after spending three years with Florida State. And now, coach Mike Norvell has come forward to talk about Tate Rodemaker's replacement for the Orange Bowl. And it is none other than freshman QB Brock Glenn.

"Life is full of choices and the opportunity that we have now, Brock, who started the championship game for us is going to be the starter here at Orange Bowl. Definitely excited to see him take the step from his first start to his second start. A lot of confidence in what he'll be able to do, what he'll be able to accomplish. It's part of the new age of college athletics. I know Brock is going to be fired up and excited for the opportunity that he has", Norvell said.

During his debut true freshman season this campaign, Glenn played in four games so far as the third-string QB behind Jordan Travis and Tate Rodemaker.

He got his first start of the season in the ACC championship game against Louisville after Rodemaker suffered a head injury and Travis was sidelined with a season-ending injury.

In that game, Glenn recorded 55 passing yards. Can he be the key to leading the Seminoles to a win against the back-to-back national champions?

How will Tate Rodemaker's replacement, Brock Glenn, affect Florida State's depth chart for the Orange Bowl?

The Seminoles are seriously shorthanded for the showdown against Georgia. Apart from the fact that Jordan Travis finished his collegiate career with a season-ending injury and the sudden exit of Rodemaker, the Seminoles will also be without a few other key players on the roster.

RB Trey Benson, WR Johnny Wilson and DE Jared Verse have all declared for the NFL draft and have opted out of the bowl game. Can the Seminoles overcome the odds?

