Mina Kimes names Cam Ward as QB with the highest ceiling in current draft class

Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders have been compared to each other for most of the season and since it ended. It has been clear to draft experts for several months that they are the top two QBs in the draft. However, opinions differ on which one should be selected first.

Unlike a lot of seasons, there is not one QB that has separated himself from the competition. As a result, this debate is expected to continue until the draft comes on April 24-26.

On Saturday, analyst Mina Kimes appeared on "NFL Live" to discuss the two QB prospects. She shared her opinion that Cam Ward is the far more appealing of the two prospects, citing his NFL-level arm talent (starts at 1:20).

"It's Cam Ward now that I've had the chance to listen to both these QBs on tape," Kimes said. "The biggest discrepancy is arm talent. Ward makes all of the high-level, difficult NFL throws. Talking about the deep outs on the opposite hash. The hole shots, some of the anticipatory throws. It's not just that he has the tools, he also used them against good defenses in college.

"There's concerns to be sure. The pocket presence comes to mind, decision-making here and there. He's not a perfect prospect, but I think the ceiling for him being the highest of all of the QBs involved is why I would take him first if I was an NFL team picking at the top of the draft."

Cam Ward says he will remember teams that pass on him in the draft

At the start of the show on Saturday, the "NFL Live" crew looked at a quote from Cam Ward. On Monday, he told AP that he would remember the teams that did not draft him.

"If you don't draft me, that's your fault. You've got to remember you're the same team that's got to play me for the resto ff my career, and I'll remember that."

Ward is not the first player to share this kind of quote. Several players have made similar comments in the past. Sometimes, it works out, and they become stars; other times, their careers do not go as well as they would have hoped.

For Ward, it is unclear how his career will turn out. Similarly, his NFL draft status is uncertain. He could be the first pick, but that is far from a guarantee, meaning there is a good chance at least one team will pass on him.

