"More of an accomplished track athlete" - Texas A&M WR draws Odell Beckham Jr comparisons after entering college football transfer portal

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart made waves on Dec. 19 when he entered the transfer portal. The former five-star prospect, who has drawn comparisons to the legendary Odell Beckham Jr., has become a hot topic in the college football world.

The comparison between Stewart and the 31-year-old OBJ, who plays for the Baltimore Ravens, was drawn by on3. The website cited several similarities between the two. Both have a background in soccer and come from families with athletic prowess, particularly in track and field. As high school prospects, both stood around 5-foot-11 and weighed between 160 and 170 pounds.

“Stewart’s change of direction, overall athleticism, and ability to make acrobatic grabs also remind us of Beckham,” On3 wrote. “The Texas A&M signee is more of an accomplished track athlete at the high school level, though Beckham was no slouch in that regard.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Which way should Giants next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to get NY back in contention

While Beckham was no slouch in track and field, Stewart had a more accomplished track record at the high school level, according to on3.

Odell Beckham Jr is a product of LSU’s 2011 recruiting class and was drafted in the first round, at No. 12, by the New York Giants in 2014.

On the other hand, the 20-year-old Stewart boasts an on3 college rating of 98.00 and impressive recruit rankings. He was ranked eighth nationally, second among wide receivers and first in Texas.

Texas A&M Aggies are locked for the Texas Bowl

Evan Stewart, 20, had a remarkable run at Texas A&M Aggies over the last two seasons, playing in 18 games, making 91 receptions for 1,163 yards and scoring six touchdowns. The WR ranks as the No. 2 player to have entered the transfer portal this season.

No. 22 Oklahoma State (9-4) is set to clash with A&M in the much-anticipated 2023 Texas Bowl.

However, the spotlight will also fall on young quarterback Jaylen Henderson, who will be stepping onto the field without the support of top wide receivers Evan Stewart and Ainias Smith, who has opted out.

The bowl will take place under the bright lights of NRG Stadium in Houston, with kickoff scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Deebo Samuel or Odell Beckham Jr.? Check out our experts' Start/Sit projections for Week 16