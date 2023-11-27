"More evidence that coaches don't watch games" - CFB world rejects Coaches Poll after Ohio State drops out of top 5

The latest rendition of the USA Today Coaches Poll was released following Week 13 of the college football season. There was plenty of movement among the Top 25, with the Ohio State Buckeyes among the biggest fallers, following their 30-24 loss to the rival Michigan Wolverines.
Ohio State (11-1) dropped from No. 2 to No. 6.
Check out the full rankings below:
1. Georgia Bulldogs
2. Michigan Wolverines
3. Washington Huskies
4. Florida State Seminoles
5. Oregon Ducks
6. Ohio State Buckeyes
7. Texas Longhorns
9. Missouri Tigers
11. Ole Miss Rebels
12. Oklahoma Sooners
13. LSU Tigers
14. Louisville Cardinals
15. Arizona Wildcats
16. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
17. Iowa Hawkeyes
18. Tulane Green Wave
19. Oklahoma State Cowboys
20. North Carolina State Wolfpack
21. Oregon State Beavers
22. Liberty Flames
23. Tennessee Volunteers
24. SMU Mustangs
25. James Madison Dukes
How did college football fans react to the updated Coaches Poll?
College football fans voiced their displeasure while reacting to the latest Coaches Poll. @Zandman_in_tex claimed that coaches do not watch games, which is often the case as they are focused on their own games:
"More evidence that coaches don't watch games."
@kmbsdusa suggested that the Penn State Nittany Lions should not be in the top 10 of the rankings:
"Penn State is not a top 10 team."
@Robe_2020 does not believe the Oregon Ducks have a resume that is strong enough to be ranked in the top five:
"Never scheduled Tough out of conference games, the polls reward record more than actual tough games played. Oregon has no business being ranked 5 infront of 3 teams with better resumes and wins."
@Jeremy_Eckl01 believes the Michigan Wolverines should be the top-ranked team in the nation:
"Georgia being ahead of Michigan makes 0 sense but ok"
@reensmeza claimed that the Ohio State Buckeyes should not be above the Texas Longhorns or Alabama Crimson Tide:
"Ohio State above Texas and Bama is absolutely silly."
@PounderMB questioned why the Washington Huskies moved up after struggling against the Washington State Cougars:
"Washington escapes with a last-second field goal to beat a 5-6 team and moves up? Can’t wait for next Friday night!!"
While there will always be complaints about the Coaches Poll, it is important to note that the poll has no bearing on the College Football Playoff. The four teams that reach the postseason will be determined by the CFP selection committee, which will release its final ranking on Dec. 3.