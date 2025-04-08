Mutual connections hint towards Cam Ward’s former teammate rejoining him in Tennessee

Cam Ward could be reuniting with a former college teammate in the NFL. Ward is expected to be the first selection in the 2025 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans later this month.

The Titans hosted Ward for a private dinner before attending his pro day in Miami. Now, all signs point to Tennessee gearing up to take Ward to be the face of their franchise for the foreseeable future. Tennessee could also be considering reuniting Ward with his former wide receiver, Kyle Williams.

Ward and Williams played together at Washington State University until 2024, when Ward transferred to Miami. As noted by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tennessee's offensive coordinator, Nick Holz, was Williams' offensive coordinator during his time at UNLV. This would be a massive reunion for all three involved at the NFL level, should the Titans select both Ward and Williams.

Williams finished his senior season with Washington State as one of the highest-scoring wide receivers in college football in 2024, catching 70 passes for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's expected to be a late-round selection in the 2025 NFL draft. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder ran a 4.40 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine.

Cam Ward believes he has No. 1 selection locked up with Tennessee

NFL combine: Cam Ward

After his pro day at Miami, Ward said he believes he left "no doubt" that the Titans should take him first in the 2025 NFL draft. He also had high praise for Titans coach Brian Callahan, whom he believes he'd gel well with at the next level.

“I’ll just continue to talk with them, let them get to know me and I get to know them,” Ward said. “But at the end of the day, it’s just about playing football. I think Coach Callahan is one of the best head coaches out there, and the things he did with Joe Burrow in Cincinnati when Joe first got to the league helped Joe be really successful.

"And I just think the playbooks match up with what we did in Miami, not only for (the Titans) but also with Cleveland and in New York with the Giants. All three of those teams like to do the same things we did at Miami, so I think it would be plug and play.”

The 2025 NFL draft will kick off from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 24.

