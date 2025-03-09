"My dad would put paper over football": Cam Ward explains how he prepared for extreme conditions in resurfaced clip

Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL draft. Alongside Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Ward is viewed as one of the top two QBs in the draft with the consensus being he will go first. The concerns about Sanders' attitude have made it look more likely that Ward will be the first QB drafted in the 2025 NFL draft with the Tennessee Titans the current favorite.

In a resurfaced clip posted by "NFL on CBS" from an interview earlier in the offseason, Cameron Ward talked about the extreme conditions he prepared for. Notably, he spoke about how his dad would help simulate extreme weather conditions for him by using bad balls and other unconventional methods.

"Conditions that you don't think you'd be in. When I was younger, my dad would put paper bags over the football to simulate it was raining and you don't have as much grip on the ball. You never know in the game, the weather is unpredictable. Might stay sunny and five minutes later it might rain, especially being in Miami, Florida."

Simulating playing in less-than-ideal weather conditions is something that can help NFL QBs. Players who get picked to play in cold markets like Buffalo or Detroit will get used to playing in cold conditions. However, players selected to play in warm markets like Miami or Dallas will be at a disadvantage if they do not prepare for the cold games in those markets towards the end of the season.

It is notable when some players, especially QBs, struggle in cold-weather games. A good example is Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. He is a well above-average QB in normal conditions, however, he is 0-7 in his career in games with a temperature below 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cam Ward visited the Tennessee Titans after not throwing at the NFL Combine

Cam Ward attended the NFL Combine but did not throw. Instead, he attended interviews with NFL teams which reportedly went very well.

It has since been reported that Ward met with the Titans and visited their facility on Friday. The Titans hold the first pick in the draft and could use a young QB, as while Will Levis showed some signs of improvement in 2024, there are questions about his ceiling and whether the Titans should look to move on.

With rumors about Shedeur Sanders' attitude being a concern, if they choose to pick a QB, Cam Ward will likely be the selection.

