"My DNA is winning" - Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy brags about his achievements that make him special ahead of the 2024 NFL draft

There are a lot of talks surrounding J.J. McCarthy's landing spot ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. Playing in the run-centric Michigan offense has created a lot of doubt about his throwing abilities, but the quarterback is unbothered and maintains confidence in his winning history.

In his recent appearance on "The Herd," Jordan Schultz explained to Colin Cowherd how the quarterback feels about himself despite the criticism and doubt. McCarthy is a big believer in his history of leading his team to success and is confident of replicating that in the NFL.

“I asked (J.J. McCarthy) when they played Penn State, you guys ran the ball 32 straight times. And he said ‘My DNA is winning.' I said ‘Okay, how so?’. ‘I won two state championships in high school.’ I won the national championship at IMG and I won the national championship at Michigan as the third-winningest quarterback in college football history.”

What's the feeling about J.J. McCarthy among NFL teams?

Despite the doubts about J.J. McCarthy's throwing ability, the quarterback is highly regarded in the NFL scouting community. In February, ESPN draft expert Matt Miller said on the "Matt Barrie Show" that they believe he would be a Joe Burrow if he played in a pass-heavy offense.

“I've talked to so many scouts, one in particular who said J.J. McCarthy would be Joe Burrow if he were on a team that throws the ball. … There's a lot of love for J.J. McCarthy among the scouting community. He's tough as hell, he's got a big arm, he's a very good athlete and he's coachable.”

McCarthy showed the media, fans and scouts a glimpse of his arm strength at Michigan Pro Day last month. He was able to make some astonishing throws to several of his teammates. Nonetheless, a pro-day performance is not enough to convince many after two years as the Wolverines starting quarterback.

Will J.J. McCarthy take his winning DNA to the NFL?

J.J. McCarthy has a long history of winning in his football career. He led his teams to success right from high school and did the same in college football with Michigan, where he recorded only one loss in two years as a starter and won the national championship.

However, the NFL is a whole new stage entirely. It is an arena where many high school and college standouts have failed. This pretty much showcases the huge challenges ahead of the quarterback. Nonetheless, it's safe to say his chances of success depend on his landing spot.