"My first meeting was at receiver": Travis Hunter spills beans on his interviews at 2025 NFL Combine 

Travis Hunter was one of four Colorado Buffaloes players invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine. The two-way star had a successful 2024 season with the Buffs. He helped them to a 9-4 campaign and emerged as the Heisman Trophy winner.

However, despite receiving an invite to the Combine, Travis Hunter decided not to participate in the workouts and drills at Indianapolis, just like his teammate, quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He utilized this time to meet up with teams and make an impression on them instead.

Previously, on his eponymous show on YouTube, Hunter revealed that he was listed as both CB and WR in the Combine. At the Combine on Thursday, Hunter was interviewed by CBS Sports where the two-way star spilled the beans about his first meeting with an NFL team.

"Do they keep asking you if you're gonna be a CB or a WR?" CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala questioned.

"Yeah they ask me that," Hunter responded.

"Are you paying attention to how teams say they see you," Kinkhabwala asked.

"My first meeting was at receiver," Hunter said. "So I'm definitely paying attention."

Hunter also said that he never had a strong inclination towards either of the positions he played. During the 2024 season, he put up incredible numbers both as a WR and a CB.

However, there is still an air of uncertainty whether NFL teams will allow him to play both sides of the ball in the league. Patriots' VP of Player Personnel Elliot Wolf said Travis Hunter will likely focus on one major position while playing a minor role in the other.

NFL draft analyst believes Travis Hunter would be a perfect fit for New York Giants

According to ESPN's Mel Kiper, the Colorado two-way star could potentially go No. 3 overall to the New York Giants. The NFL draft analyst believes that Hunter could make an impact for the team on both sides of the ball after their disappointing 3-14 campaign last season.

"Hunter is my top ranked prospect in the class, and I currently seem him as a receiver in the pros. He could also play cornerback for the Giants," Kiper said on ESPN's 'Get Up'.

"He can make a massive impact on either side of the ball, and he'll likely see at least some time on both sides... Perhaps the Giants take his ball skills and quickness and drop him at receiver opposite Malik Nabers to form a solid supporting cast around whomever is under center. Perhaps they look at his elite instincts and finally land a true CB1. Either way, this pick would be clutch for a struggling Giants team," he added.

The Giants also need a consistent quarterback in their depth chart. It will be interesting to see if they decide to use their draft pick on finding a potential franchise quarterback or acquiring a rare two-way player like Travis Hunter.

